Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Actress Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, according to reports.

Somers died Sunday morning at her home surrounded by family, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was known for her roles in the sitcom ‘Three’s Company’ and the TV series ‘Step by Step.’

Somers also created a health wellness and beauty line.

According to reports, Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for 23 years.

