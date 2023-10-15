Win Stuff
3rd food truck fest brings 3 dozen vendors to downtown Hattiesburg

Organizers expected more than 2,000 people to attend the third annual Taste of the South Food...
Organizers expected more than 2,000 people to attend the third annual Taste of the South Food Truck Fest.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lots of people took advantage of perfect weather Saturday to visit downtown Hattiesburg for the third annual “Taste of the South Food Truck Fest.”

Three dozen food trucks offering chicken wings, sub sandwiches, hamburgers, Caribbean dishes or ice cream participated in the event.

“There’s everything down here to eat, everything, like you couldn’t want for anything,” Petal resident Shirley Huber said.

The festival also had live music.

“It’s bringing a lot of good things to downtown,” said Constance Shaw of Hattiesburg. “It’s creating a lot of revenue and I’m glad to see that the City of Hattiesburg has these great things to offer.”

Two years ago, the first festival had only about a dozen trucks participating.

“It makes an economic impact,” said Danyella Terrell, co-chair for the event. “We have food vendors from Alabama, Louisiana and all over Mississippi,”

Terrell said more than 2,000 people were expected to attend the event hosted by the Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings & More.

