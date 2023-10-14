Tips for keeping loved ones safer

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall said he’s seeing more cases of people going missing these days, especially among older residents.

“What you’re running into here is not only dementia, (where) a lot of times, Alzheimer’s runs in the family tree, but a lot of times, it might be from some other condition, a head injury from an accident and all kinds of stuff,” Hall said. “So, I won’t say there’s been a great increase, but I see an uptick in it.”

Hall said some steps could be taken to help keep family members safe while at home.

For example, if living with or caring for a vulnerable adult, consider purchasing an alarm system.

“There’s stuff such as door alarms, even something as simple as a bell ringing, if they went out the door,” Hall said. “Especially at night, they make a pretty cheap bed alarm, that allows you to know when that person gets up out of that bed.”

With a person’s consent or by having the legal right to do so, Hall said a loved one or caretaker could use digital tracking equipment to help keep up.

“They make little, miniature, cheap tracking devices,” Hall said. “They’ve got small tracking devices that you could put in their pocket or on their clothes when you help dress them that morning.”

If a family member lives alone, Hall said to call to check on them frequently and don’t hesitate to call his office if need be.

Deputies can run a welfare check to see whether someone might be having an issue

“If you know they’re living by themself and they’ve got challenges, check on them more often,” Hall said. “Don’t wait and check on them every week or two. Call us, we’re here. Our guys stay busy, but believe me, we’re not going to tell you no.”

