Oak Grove project wrapping up first phase

Sidewalk project in Lamar County progressing nicely through first phase
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks driving along Old Highway 11 in Oak Grove may have noticed sidewalks that weren’t there before.

The new walkways represent the first phase of a project that started in August to widen the road and allow safer travel for bicyclists.

Lamar County District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent said he’s been happy that both traffic lanes have been open throughout the project.

“Traffic flow has been good,” Brent said. “It hasn’t been as big of a headache as I anticipated it being. A lot of the sidewalks are already poured. The project is moving right along.

“We’re very impressed with the progress that they’ve made so far.”

Once the sidewalks are finished, the county will work to add a turn lane at the Highway 11/Highway 24 intersection.

