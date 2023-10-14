Win Stuff
Novice hunter season to open

Safe hunting tips for amateurs
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunting season is here, and veteran hunters are passing the torch to a younger generation.

“For me, I started hunting at an early age,” said Brennon Chancellor, a hunter education instructor. “Five, six years old, I started hunting with my dad.”

Laurie Rogers, Hunter’s Edge Gun Shop owner, said it’s important for younger hunters to start off with weapons of a lower caliber.

“A .223 (-caliber), a. 243 (-caliber), and the rifles, a 20-gauge is a great one and a shotgun for them to start with.” Rogers said..

But before using any weapon, but teacher and student should know the nuts and bolts of what they’re using.

“Get out and get familiar with the gun before your kid goes hunting,” Chancellor said. “Make sure they understand how to load it and unload it, how to place it on safety, how to take it off safety.”

Rogers said learning the basics helps prevent accidents.

“They have to cross the fence,” Rogers said. “They have to cross a stand. You don’t want a loaded weapon that could be dropped or accidentally go off if the safety goes off, things like that.”

Lastly, Rogers said hunters should be properly dressed for the occasion, especially if it’s their first time.

“A lot of hunting accidents happen because someone doesn’t have their orange on,” Rogers said. “They’ve seen a deer off in the brush. Then they see this brush move and they think it’s the deer and people will take a shot not knowing.

If you’re a parent with kids interested in hunting but are unable to make them yourself, there are local training groups that can help in teaching them the proper techniques.

