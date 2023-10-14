Win Stuff
Marine Corps League throws surprise 90th birthday party for decorated Vietnam veteran

Veteran celebrates his 90th birthday in Hattiesburg
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg veterans organization honored a highly-decorated Vietnam War veteran on his 90th birthday Friday night.

The Commiskey-Wheat Detachment 1073 of the Marine Corps League threw a surprise birthday party for retired U.S. Navy master chief John H. Stevens.

The Brooklyn, New York, native was a Navy SEAL and was wounded in combat.

He also was awarded several medals, including the Silver Star and Navy Cross.

“All any military man wants to do is not be forgotten for the things that he’s done and so, we just wanted to honor him,” said Charles Sheely, commandant of Commiskey-Wheat Detachment 1073 of the Marine Corps League.

Stevens said he appreciated the birthday party.

“I love it, I love it,” Stevens said. “Good people, they’re all good people.”

Stevens served in the Navy for 20 years.

He retired to Petal.

He lost his wife of 35 years three years ago.

He has one son and one grandson.

