Man shoots woman in chest after breaking into her Mississippi home

Timothy T. Hudson
Timothy T. Hudson(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police arrested a man after he broke into a home and shot a woman.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the incident happened on East Chickasaw Street at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The chief says Timothy Hudson, 31, broke into the home demanding money and shot the homeowner in the chest.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries. According to the chief, she was alert and responsive when officers spoke to her.

Chief Collins says Hudson then went on to rob a Family Dollar on East Monticello Street. Officers arrested Hudson at the OYO hotel on Highway 51 North in Brookhaven.

