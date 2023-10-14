Gametime! - Week 8
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday the 13th provided plenty of thrilling football across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Brandon (38) Oak Grove (20)
- Columbia (35) Sumrall (7)
- Hattiesburg (49) Forest Hill (20)
- Laurel (48) East Central (35)
- North Forrest (48) Richton (20)
- Sacred Heart (17) Lumberton (7)
- PCS (40) Madison St. Joe (39) – OT
- Jefferson Davis County (28) Hazlehurst (6)
- Seminary (25) Crystal Springs (20)
- West Marion (35) Perry Central (34) – OT
- Taylorsville (46) Stringer (0)
- Lawrence County (74) PCS (68) – 4OT
- Gautier (49) Wayne County (33)
- Forest (22) Northeast Jones (20)
- Pearl (40) Petal (21)
- Mize (41) Heidelberg (40)
- Resurrection Catholic (28) East Marion (12)
- Natchez (36) South Jones (0)
- George County (28) Hancock (26)
- Raleigh (35) Magee (14)
- Picayune (35) West Harrison (7)
- Poplarville (45) Tylertown (12)
- Vancleave (27) Stone (23)
- Terry (42) Pearl River Central (8)
- Winston Academy (40) Wayne Academy (22)
- Silliman Institute (35) Columbia Academy (6)
- Indianola Academy (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)
- Bay Springs (40) Newton (16) – Thursday
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.