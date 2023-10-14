Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 8
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday the 13th provided plenty of thrilling football across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • Brandon (38) Oak Grove (20)
  • Columbia (35) Sumrall (7)
  • Hattiesburg (49) Forest Hill (20)
  • Laurel (48) East Central (35)
  • North Forrest (48) Richton (20)
  • Sacred Heart (17) Lumberton (7)
  • PCS (40) Madison St. Joe (39) – OT
  • Jefferson Davis County (28) Hazlehurst (6)
  • Seminary (25) Crystal Springs (20)
  • West Marion (35) Perry Central (34) – OT
  • Taylorsville (46) Stringer (0)
  • Lawrence County (74) PCS (68) – 4OT
  • Gautier (49) Wayne County (33)
  • Forest (22) Northeast Jones (20)
  • Pearl (40) Petal (21)
  • Mize (41) Heidelberg (40)
  • Resurrection Catholic (28) East Marion (12)
  • Natchez (36) South Jones (0)
  • George County (28) Hancock (26)
  • Raleigh (35) Magee (14)
  • Picayune (35) West Harrison (7)
  • Poplarville (45) Tylertown (12)
  • Vancleave (27) Stone (23)
  • Terry (42) Pearl River Central (8)
  • Winston Academy (40) Wayne Academy (22)
  • Silliman Institute (35) Columbia Academy (6)
  • Indianola Academy (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)
  • Bay Springs (40) Newton (16) – Thursday

