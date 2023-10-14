Gametime! - Week 8

Friday the 13th provided plenty of thrilling football across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Brandon (38) Oak Grove (20)

Columbia (35) Sumrall (7)

Hattiesburg (49) Forest Hill (20)

Laurel (48) East Central (35)

North Forrest (48) Richton (20)

Sacred Heart (17) Lumberton (7)

PCS (40) Madison St. Joe (39) – OT

Jefferson Davis County (28) Hazlehurst (6)

Seminary (25) Crystal Springs (20)

West Marion (35) Perry Central (34) – OT

Taylorsville (46) Stringer (0)

Lawrence County (74) PCS (68) – 4OT

Gautier (49) Wayne County (33)

Forest (22) Northeast Jones (20)

Pearl (40) Petal (21)

Mize (41) Heidelberg (40)

Resurrection Catholic (28) East Marion (12)

Natchez (36) South Jones (0)

George County (28) Hancock (26)

Raleigh (35) Magee (14)

Picayune (35) West Harrison (7)

Poplarville (45) Tylertown (12)

Vancleave (27) Stone (23)

Terry (42) Pearl River Central (8)

Winston Academy (40) Wayne Academy (22)

Silliman Institute (35) Columbia Academy (6)

Indianola Academy (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)

Bay Springs (40) Newton (16) – Thursday

