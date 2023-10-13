Win Stuff
Visit Hattiesburg promotion, ‘Baseburg,’ a hit with Mississippi Tourism Association

Visit Hattiesburg recognized for 'Baseburg' campaign.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Visit Hattiesburg, the promotional arm of the Hattiesburg Convention Center, was celebrating Thursday night after being honored for its campaign work.

The main thrust of the strategy was to boost recovery efforts regarding sports and outdoor tourism after the COVI(D-19 pandemic.

Enter a new nickname for Hattiesburg: “Baseburg.”

The name covered everybody on the diamond from the city, state and national tournaments hosted for kids to the excellence of the game displayed at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

“‘Baseburg,’ because we really did know that we were all onto something,” said Marlo Dorsey, Visit Hattiesburg executive director.

The Greater Hattiesburg Area boasts more than 25 baseball diamonds, evidence of the game’s popularity in he heart of the Pine Belt.

The “Baseburg” promotion has been credited with helping attracting some 500,000 baseball fans to the Hub City

The campaign was recognized and earned an award from the Mississippi Tourism Association.

“We can see by this all of the amazing things that we have here in Hattiesburg to offer, of course, not only to our locals, but many of our visitors,” Dorsey said, “They love coming here to play, and so our goal is to take this win that we just received and just amplify it and continue growing the brand.”

