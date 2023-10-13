Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM DuBard School holds annual ‘friend-raiser’

USM's DuBard School holds annual 'Friend-raiser'
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The DuBard School for Language Disorders went with a speakeasy theme for its annual “friend-raiser,” where the school raises awareness about its mission.

“It gives us the opportunity to recognize some very special contributors to our school,” DuBard director Missy Schraeder said. “It’s a good time for us to be able to share what we do.”

This year’s award winners include Jim Keith, who worked as an advisor to the school during the pandemic, and Charlie Banks, who has been affiliated with the school for more than 25 years.

The school also recognized Phi Kappa Tau, USM’s first fraternity to ever get involved with the DuBard School.

“We see the countless effort that the teachers and staff there put in, and we wanted to give a little bit back to them,” said Cash Hines. “Give them a break, but also bring some joy and overall happiness to the kids at the DuBard School.”

Hines is a member of the fraternity, and he talked about a few of the events they have coming up for the kids.

“We thought it would be a great idea to do a trunk-or-treat for the kids at the DuBard School, and it really skyrocketed from there,” he said. “Christmas cookies, Easter egg hunts, and sport days in the front yard of Phi Kappa Tau.”

Faculty at the DuBard School help prepare children with learning disabilities for their general education curriculum, and leaders said they were thankful for the community support.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Guardsman wakens from coma.
Hattiesburg guardsman wakes up from coma
Wayne County parents seeking justice for slain son
Waynesboro family calls for justice

Latest News

Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect.
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect
Game of the Week: Brandon at Oak Grove
Game Of The Week: Brandon at Oak Grove
DuBard School holds annual fundraiser
USM's DuBard School holds annual 'Friend-raiser'
Game of the Week: Brandon at Oak Grove
Game of the Week: Brandon at Oak Grove