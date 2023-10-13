USM DuBard School holds annual ‘friend-raiser’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The DuBard School for Language Disorders went with a speakeasy theme for its annual “friend-raiser,” where the school raises awareness about its mission.

“It gives us the opportunity to recognize some very special contributors to our school,” DuBard director Missy Schraeder said. “It’s a good time for us to be able to share what we do.”

This year’s award winners include Jim Keith, who worked as an advisor to the school during the pandemic, and Charlie Banks, who has been affiliated with the school for more than 25 years.

The school also recognized Phi Kappa Tau, USM’s first fraternity to ever get involved with the DuBard School.

“We see the countless effort that the teachers and staff there put in, and we wanted to give a little bit back to them,” said Cash Hines. “Give them a break, but also bring some joy and overall happiness to the kids at the DuBard School.”

Hines is a member of the fraternity, and he talked about a few of the events they have coming up for the kids.

“We thought it would be a great idea to do a trunk-or-treat for the kids at the DuBard School, and it really skyrocketed from there,” he said. “Christmas cookies, Easter egg hunts, and sport days in the front yard of Phi Kappa Tau.”

Faculty at the DuBard School help prepare children with learning disabilities for their general education curriculum, and leaders said they were thankful for the community support.

