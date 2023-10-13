Sunshine returns tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening. Temperatures fall into the mid 60°. Skies will be cloudy overnight as lows bottom out into the upper 50s.

The sun will return on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. The weather will be great for Friday Night Football games. Skies will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s.

Skies will be sunny all this weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

The coolest weather will arrive on Monday when highs top out into the upper 60s. Overnight lows Monday night will bottom out into the low to mid 40s.

