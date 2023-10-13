Win Stuff
Sunny skies as another cool blast of air arrives this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The weather will be great for Friday Night Football games. Skies will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s at kickoff. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by halftime so, a light jacket may be nice to have. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as lows bottom out into the low 60s.

Saturday will be bright and sunny, which is a good thing because the partial solar eclipse will happen at 12:06pm/CT. Highs will be in the upper 70s with breezy winds between 10-20mph.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday will be our coolest day with highs in the mid 60s Overnight low will bottom out into the low 40s Monday Night.

Next week will be mostly sunny as highs slowly warm back up into the low to mid 70s.

