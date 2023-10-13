Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Ace

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Ace, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Ace is a two-year-old lab shepherd mix and is already fixed and chipped. He’s been at the shelter for about 40 days, which is a bit longer than average, so he’s ready to find his forever home!

He has quickly become a staff favorite since he’s been at Southern Pines.

“He is just the sweetest ball of energy,” Southern Pines Marketing Manager Dani Snell said. “He just brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

Snell also said Ace has gotten along very well with the other animals.

“Ace has been great with everyone he has met here at the shelter, people and dog alike,” she explained. “He is part of our Rescue Recess program, and he’s a Dog’s Day Out rockstar.”

Dog’s Day Out is a program where dogs like Ace can get checked out for the day and spend some time around the town. Snell said it helps reduce anxiety and allows the dog to meet new people.

Some activities Snell thinks Ace would enjoy with his future family are hiking, long walks and just interacting with a lot of people.

If you think Ace is the perfect fit for your family, you can find him at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

