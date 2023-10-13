Petal Fire Department installing free smoke detectors

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A smoke detector can save a life in the case of a fire, especially if something happens in the middle of the night.

“To me, it’s just about the cheapest form of life insurance you’re going to get,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said. “You can get notifications when you’re asleep, We’ve had people tell us that if it hadn’t been for the alarm going off. they wouldn’t have known anything was on fire. They wouldn’t have known that there was smoke in the home

The department will be installing free smoke detectors for those in Petal who may need them.

Hendry said anyone can apply, though PFD does have a target audience.

“We’ve got over 100 smoke alarms that came from the State Fire Marshals Office,” Hendry said. “They purchased some on a grant they received. We typically target homes with senior citizens, homes with children, or homes with some disability, someone (who’s) got a disability.”

If approved for these smoke detectors, residents will receive as many as needed to adequately cover the home. Though only one alarm is required in each home, fire officials recommend more to increase the chances of hearing the alarm.

“You need it in the bedrooms, in each adjacent hallway, and on each floor of the home,” Hendry said. “Some people like to think that they only need one, but the recommendations are, and that’s what the fire marshals always want you to have the recommended. That way there’s a better chance of someone hearing it.”

Not only are detectors required for a home, but they also will make you feel safe.

“It gives peace of mind knowing if a fire were to happen, they would be notified and they would have time to get out,” PFD training director Jimmy Gilliland said. “If they’re tied up to an alarm system, these give another step of peace of mind, knowing that the fire department will be en route as soon as the alarm has been activated.”

Recommendations suggest batteries in a smoke detector should be changed every year, and the entire alarm system changed every 10 years.

To apply for the smoke detectors, call (601)-545-1776.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.