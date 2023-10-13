Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Nonalcoholic beer sales are soaring

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to...
Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many people are in the middle of “sober October” right now and staying away from alcohol – and it might be easier these days with the rise of nonalcoholic beers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of nonalcoholic beers jumped 32% last year.

Nielsen IQ also reported an average 31% sales growth over four years.

Data from Euromonitor says the trend is even more pronounced in Western Europe.

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.

Academic studies have also found that younger people are drinking less alcohol due to being better informed about the health risks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.
Missing man from Marion County found safe, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

'Baseburg' campaign a hit for Visit Hattiesburg
Visit Hattiesburg recognized for 'Baseburg' campaign
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect.
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike