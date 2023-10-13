New research center at port dedicated to Miss. senator

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The opening of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise drew a large crowd Friday at the Port of Gulfport.

The facility is dedicated to Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker with a focus on oceanic research and marine innovation.

“There are a lot of people whose names could be up there also,” Sen. Wicker said.

This comes after Wicker passed the CENOTE Act in December 2018 that advances NOAA’s use of unmanned systems and brings together research universities, national security agencies and commercial groups.

“It’s something, actually, that I guess was conceived right here at this port,” he said.

Port director Jon Nass said the facility is the final piece of the port’s reconstruction work following Hurricane Katrina damage nearly two decades ago.

“The federal money that was spent on rebuilding much of the port, some of that was used on this building,” he explained.

The building is about 62,500 square feet. It will soon contain labs, training rooms and conference space. The complex also includes both deep and shallow water access for research vessels.

“How do we create economic development based on our strengths. And our strengths are being on the ocean. Our strengths are our partnership,” Nass said. “Really, this center is going to focus on technology involving the ocean.”

The center will now put the new law authored by the senator in action by soon connecting the state’s top research schools, federal partners and private companies to expand oceanic industries.

“We’re about to turn the keys over to USM and NOAA and let them get on with their mission,” Nass said.

The grand ceremony Friday follows another ribbon-cutting ceremony at the port on Thursday for Ocean Aero in which Sen. Wicker and Governor Tate Reeves also attended.

“The last unexplored frontier is actually the bottom of the seas,” Wicker said. “The ocean depths are less explored, actually, than the surface of the moon, the surface of Mars.”

