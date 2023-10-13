Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of your tax dollars go towards paying for the attorneys of defendants accused of crimes who can’t afford a private lawyer.

But there’s a question of what happens next and whether there’s enough oversight to ensure it’s a fair system.

The public defense system is one of those issues that you may say, why should I care?

“So your son or daughter is charged with murder,” said defense attorney John Collette. “You don’t have any money. Public Defender was appointed. He’s got a murder trial on Monday, and he’s got one on Thursday. Is that what the Constitution guaranteed us? Is that fair?”

Defense attorney John Collette attempted to offer some perspective to lawmakers who are looking at whether there should be changes to the system.

“What’s your freedom worth?” asked Collette. “You know, we’re lucky. We’ve got jobs but people mess up. I would just beg you to get a unified system.”

You’ve heard about the right to an attorney. But testimony in this hearing reveals that details past aren’t the same from county to county.

“This is a constitutional mandate that we have as Americans and as policymakers to create a system that makes sure our judicial system is efficient,” explained Rep. Nick Bain, chairman of the House Judiciary B committee. “It is correct. And it is the best that it can be.”

The state passes the responsibility down to the counties and they don’t all have the same amount of money to fund it.

Beyond that, they don’t have a clear set of standards to follow. And that’s something many experts say is needed.

“Everyone should know what they’re supposed to be doing from a lawyer’s perspective, what they’re supposed to be getting from a defendant’s perspective,” said State Public Defender Andre de Gruy. “And then the other side of that is, what the funder, whether it’s the county or the state, what they’re paying for, they need to know, this is why it costs this much money. And if it’s not being done, if we can’t objectively evaluate that, then we just don’t know what we’re getting for our dollar.”

Recommendations were made by a task force in 2018 but none of the reforms proposed have passed.

Thursday’s hearing provided a lot of information but no action can be taken until lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.

