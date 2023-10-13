Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel Police asking for help from public to capture murder suspect Haynes

Rudy Haynes is a suspect in the Sept. 20 shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 32, of Laurel.
Rudy Haynes is a suspect in the Sept. 20 shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 32, of Laurel.(LAUREL POLICE DEPT.)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police are making a new public appeal for your help in catching a man suspected of killing another man three weeks ago.

Police say Douglas “Rudy” Haynes, 36, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 32, of Laurel.

Jones was shot once in the chest around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, at South Park Village Apartments.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Police say although they’re continuing to follow a few leads, they need the public’s help to bring Haynes in.

“We’ve been beating the bushes, so to speak, in Laurel and we haven’t had any luck and the tips, I don’t want to say they’re drying up, but there are less coming in,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.

Jones County Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Haynes’ arrest.

“We want to keep this in everybody’s mind,” Cox said. “We don’t want anybody to forget about this. The victim’s family hasn’t forgot about it and the Laurel Police Department hasn’t forgotten about it.”

If you have information about Haynes’ whereabouts, please call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or Jones County Crimestoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Guardsman wakens from coma.
Hattiesburg guardsman wakes up from coma
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Wayne County parents seeking justice for slain son
Waynesboro family calls for justice

Latest News

The annual Hellfighters USA Block Party and PDI Reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 14.
Annual Hellfighters USA/PDI Reunion to be held Saturday
The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome new Malayan tiger, Bung
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new Malayan tiger, Bunga
This year, Grace's Home of Heroes will add breast cancer awareness materials and resources to...
Grace's Home of Heroes raises breast cancer awareness at health & benefits fair
The "Marion Voice" news magazine is videotaped in a studio, which is also a kitchen storage...
Inmate-produced ‘Marion Voice’ shares news with fellow inmates at Marion Correctional Facility