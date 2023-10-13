Laurel Police asking for help from public to capture murder suspect Haynes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police are making a new public appeal for your help in catching a man suspected of killing another man three weeks ago.

Police say Douglas “Rudy” Haynes, 36, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 32, of Laurel.

Jones was shot once in the chest around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, at South Park Village Apartments.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Police say although they’re continuing to follow a few leads, they need the public’s help to bring Haynes in.

“We’ve been beating the bushes, so to speak, in Laurel and we haven’t had any luck and the tips, I don’t want to say they’re drying up, but there are less coming in,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.

Jones County Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Haynes’ arrest.

“We want to keep this in everybody’s mind,” Cox said. “We don’t want anybody to forget about this. The victim’s family hasn’t forgot about it and the Laurel Police Department hasn’t forgotten about it.”

If you have information about Haynes’ whereabouts, please call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or Jones County Crimestoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.