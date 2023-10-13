Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.
Missing man from Marion County found safe, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new tiger
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new tiger
'Baseburg' campaign a hit for Visit Hattiesburg
Visit Hattiesburg recognized for 'Baseburg' campaign
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect.
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
Emotional reunions: Travelers returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel reunite with family