Jones College takes down Pearl River, improves to 5-1

Jones College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Trent Davis (Attalla, Alabama) rushed for a career-high 148 yards to help No. 7 Jones College defeat Pearl River 29-15 here Thursday night at Dobie Holden Stadium.

It was the seventh straight victory for Jones over PRCC and the Bobcats now lead the “Catfight” series, 49-42-2.

Jones also improves to 5-1 overall and leads the MACCC South Division at 4-0 after Copiah-Lincoln upset No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast, 28-23.

Pearl River falls to 0-6 and 0-3.

The Bobcats opened the game in fine fashion, stopping Pearl River on a fourth and one at the Jones’ 46-yard line on the game’s first series.

Six plays later, Bart Edmiston Jr. (Ocean Springs) booted a 43-yard field goal and Jones led 3-0 with 9:47 showing in the first quarter.

Jones started its next drive at its own 12. Davis took a handoff from quarterback Brax Garrison (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) and raced 79 yards to the Wildcat 9-yard line.

On the next play, Omar Johnson (Columbia) carried the ball into the end zone and Edmiston’s PAT made it 10-0 with 6:13 to play in the opening period.

PRCC’s first score came courtesy of its defense.

Garrison completed a pass to Johnson, who was ruled to have caught the ball and fumbled. Quandarius Keyes picked up the ball and ran 65 yards for a touchdown.

Corblin McGinn made the conversion and Jones led 10-7 with 12:02 left in the first half.

The Bobcats responded by driving 75 yards in 10 plays.

On a first and goal at the PRCC 2-yard line, Jones went to its “heavy” package and 275-pound defensive lineman Zechariah Parodi (Scott Central) took the direct snap and powered his way into the end zone. Edmiston’s extra point gave Jones a 17-7 lead with 6:45 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats closed the gap early in the third quarter when Cedric McGill blocked an Edmiston punt that went through the back of the end zone for safety. That made it 17-9 with 12:15 to play in the third quarter.

On the Bobcats next possession, they went 28 yards in nine plays. Edmiston kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 20-9 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter.

Jones got its final touchdown when Pearl River attempted a punt from deep in its own territory. The snap was mishandled and Mason Jenkins (West Jones) recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Edmiston’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 27-9 lead with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Later in the quarter, Edmiston boomed a 65-yard punt that was downed on the PRCC 1-yard line. But the Wildcats managed to put together a 99-yard, 15-play drive for a touchdown.

Kayvon Barnes scored on a 3-yard run, but Saddiq Thompson (Moss Point) blocked the extra point and Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) returned it all the way into the end zone for two points to end the scoring with 3:04 to play.

Garrison completed 15-of-21 passes for 142 yards and Omar Johnson added 42 yards on the ground and had three catches for 24 yards.

Jerry Johnson Jr. (Pearl) had two receptions for 39 yards.

Defensively, Tyreke Snow (Newton), Lorenzo Smith (Velma Jackson), Cedrick Beavers (Taylorsville) and Thompson each had five tackles. Snow had his second interception in as many weeks.

Collins had four tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Smith had two TFLs and Thompson and Marquis Robinson (Milton, Florida) each had a sack.

Edmiston, the nation’s leading punter, averaged 50.3 yards per punt on three kicks. All three punts were inside the 20.

Jones will next play at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Southwest.

Pearl River visits Co-Lin on Oct. 19.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.