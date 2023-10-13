House fire in Moselle Thursday limited to bedroom damage

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family home in Moselle suffered moderate damage to a bedroom in a late Thursday afternoon fire.

Units from Boggy, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family, wood-framed home with smoke billowing from the structure and flames noted in a bedroom of the home.

Firefighters immediately began an offensive, interior fire attack, and thanks to the quick response and action, the home sustained only moderate damage to the bedroom area.

Homeowner Cody Aultman said no one was home at the time the incident occurred. However, he said he turned home shortly after the 911 call was placed by a neighbor.

The neighbor deployed a fire extinguisher and then Aultman kept the fire from rapidly spreading by using a water hose and spraying into the bedroom through the window.

Emserv Ambulance Service also was on scene, though no injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.