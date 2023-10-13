Game of the Week: Brandon at Oak Grove

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With region play in full gear, Oak Grove High School still is rolling strong at 6-0.

The Warriors have one of the biggest targets on their backs in Class 7A, and have a chance to make a bold claim on Friday, when the reigning Class 6A South State champions Brandon High School comes to town.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field.

The visiting Bulldogs dropped their first two games, but haven’t skipped a beat since winning four in a row.

Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey is well aware of the fiery team his group is facing this week.

“Oh, we’ll be prepared.” Causey said. “I think it’s become a good game each year we play Brandon. They’re extremely talented, extremely well-coached.”

“I know our guys, just like their guys are looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun atmosphere.”

Brandon is coming off of a massive victory against Petal High School where the Bulldogs scored 54 points.

However, the Warriors feel like they’re capable of hanging with any offense in the state.

Quarterback A.J. Maddox has been the Warriors’ anchor under center.

The senior has totaled 17 touchdowns with more than 1,400 passing yards this season through just six games.

Maddox’ growth has been a tremendous asset to his team’s success this season.

“I don’t look at any opponent different than I do Brandon,” Maddox said. “I look at every team the same.”

“Brandon has an excellent team. They have a great coaching staff and great players. We want to come out early, fast on offense, so we can score a lot of points. We’ll hold them on defense doing what we’ve been preaching all year. If we can exceute on offense, then on defense, we’ll be fine.”

Oak Grove is 4-6 in their last 10 meetings against Brandon, with the Warriors last victory coming at home last season, 25-20.

