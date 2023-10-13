Expect delays Sunday morning on section of I-59 in Jones County

From Mississippi Department of Transportation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers using Interstate 59 in Jones County Sunday morning, plan on needing a little more time to get reach a destination.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory for a section of I-59 that will be closed in both directions near Ellisville Boulevard (Exit 90) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Mississippi Power crews will be laying power lines across the interstate, meaning traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals so the work can be done.

Motorists are being asked to:

Follow law enforcement instructions

Be on high alert for roadside workers

Consider an alternate route.

