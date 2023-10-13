Win Stuff
Expect delays Sunday morning on section of I-59 in Jones County

Interstate 59 traffic to be impacted Sunday morning by utility work near Ellisville.
Interstate 59 traffic to be impacted Sunday morning by utility work near Ellisville.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Mississippi Department of Transportation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers using Interstate 59 in Jones County Sunday morning, plan on needing a little more time to get reach a destination.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory for a section of I-59 that will be closed in both directions near Ellisville Boulevard (Exit 90) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Mississippi Power crews will be laying power lines across the interstate, meaning traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals so the work can be done.

Motorists are being asked to:

Follow law enforcement instructions

Be on high alert for roadside workers

Consider an alternate route.

Stay updated with live travel information by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visiting MDOTtraffic.com and following @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

