Annual Hellfighters USA/PDI Reunion to be held Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Come see classic cars, eat great hamburgers and support two worthy causes this Saturday, during the annual Hellfighters USA Block Party and PDI Reunion in Laurel.
“It’s just turned into a great event, with all of us being here together and we help each other, so it’s a great big fundraiser,” said Jennifer Prince, event coordinator.
Everything kicks off with the Richard Headrick Memorial Motorcycle Ride at 2 p.m.
That event raises money for the “Mission at the Cross” recovery program.
Later on, there will be a Magnolia Cruisers car show to help the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
And finally, after dark, country music singer T. Graham Brown will perform.
His program will be followed by a fireworks show.
Admission is free.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” said Eddie Parker, general manager of Hellfighters USA and house leader for Mission at the Cross. “There are a lot of festivities, but it’s all for the great cause of just helping people.”
The block party dates back to the first PDI Reunion in 2011.
