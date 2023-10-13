Annual Hellfighters USA/PDI Reunion to be held Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Come see classic cars, eat great hamburgers and support two worthy causes this Saturday, during the annual Hellfighters USA Block Party and PDI Reunion in Laurel.

“It’s just turned into a great event, with all of us being here together and we help each other, so it’s a great big fundraiser,” said Jennifer Prince, event coordinator.

Everything kicks off with the Richard Headrick Memorial Motorcycle Ride at 2 p.m.

That event raises money for the “Mission at the Cross” recovery program.

Later on, there will be a Magnolia Cruisers car show to help the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

And finally, after dark, country music singer T. Graham Brown will perform.

His program will be followed by a fireworks show.

Admission is free.

“It’s going to be a fun time,” said Eddie Parker, general manager of Hellfighters USA and house leader for Mission at the Cross. “There are a lot of festivities, but it’s all for the great cause of just helping people.”

The block party dates back to the first PDI Reunion in 2011.

