WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports lineup for Oct. 14-15 weekend.
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports lineup for Oct. 14-15 weekend.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
One Team: The Power of Sports10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
NBC Sports Specials: World Gymnastics Championships11 a.m.-noon
NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: Wales vs. ArgentinaNoon-2 p.m.
NBC Sports: Collège football pregame2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Big 10 football: Illinois Illini @ Maryland Terrapins2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Notre Dame preview6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Southern Cal Trojans6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: England vs. Fiji11 a.m.-1 p.m.
NASCAR: Countdown to Green1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
NASCAR: Cup Series: Las Vegas1:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Syracuse Orange @ Florida State Seminoles11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College Football: Oregon Ducks @ Washington Huskies2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
SundayTime
WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV: Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty (Game #3)1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

