WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
|10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
|One Team: The Power of Sports
|10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
|NBC Sports Specials: World Gymnastics Championships
|11 a.m.-noon
|NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: Wales vs. Argentina
|Noon-2 p.m.
|NBC Sports: Collège football pregame
|2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Big 10 football: Illinois Illini @ Maryland Terrapins
|2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Notre Dame preview
|6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Southern Cal Trojans
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: England vs. Fiji
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Countdown to Green
|1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Las Vegas
|1:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills
|7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Syracuse Orange @ Florida State Seminoles
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College Football: Oregon Ducks @ Washington Huskies
|2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One
|6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV: Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty (Game #3)
|1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
