WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. One Team: The Power of Sports 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. NBC Sports Specials: World Gymnastics Championships 11 a.m.-noon NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: Wales vs. Argentina Noon-2 p.m. NBC Sports: Collège football pregame 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Big 10 football: Illinois Illini @ Maryland Terrapins 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Notre Dame preview 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Southern Cal Trojans 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal: England vs. Fiji 11 a.m.-1 p.m. NASCAR: Countdown to Green 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Las Vegas 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills 7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Syracuse Orange @ Florida State Seminoles 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College Football: Oregon Ducks @ Washington Huskies 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday Time WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV: Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty (Game #3) 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.