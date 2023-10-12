Win Stuff
Waynesboro family calls for justice

By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Stop the violence in Wayne County, Mississippi, and show some love,” said Douglas Thompson. “Stop the violence.”

Thompson is pleading for change in his hometown after another deadly shooting.

This time, this one took the life of his son, Kenneth Johnson, who was shot and killed Monday night.

Although there were several nearby neighbors, Johnson’s parents, Douglas and Donna, haven’t received any solid information on what happened.

“I heard 100 different things,” Douglas Thompson said. “He say, she say stuff. You can’t go by that.”

Donna Thompson said the news comes as a shock to her, because Johnson, also known as Bear, was so well-liked.

“Everybody loved Bear,” she said. “Everybody wanted to be around Bear. He was always respectful. He would take care of his crowd. If Bear got something, he would share it with you.”

The Waynesboro Police Department is currently investigating, and Lt. Don Hopkins says right now, they cannot confirm if this was a targeted shooting or random incident.

“We only know that we have a possible two shooters,” Hopkins said. “We have possibly three people as suspects, but that’s all we have at this point.”

Just two days after losing her son, Donna urges the public to get involved.

“Stop holding it to yourself” she said. “Don’t be scared. Let it out. You can call the police anonymously. You don’t have to give your name. Just tell somebody. Say something about what happened to my baby.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

