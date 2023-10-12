Win Stuff
Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

