Pearl River, Jones College in for a “Catfight” Thursday night

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College and Jones College gear up for the 93rd annual “Catfight” on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“The home crowd Thursday night and it’s starting to feel like football weather so it’s going to be a fun one,” said PRCC sophomore linebacker Dalton Lee.

The Bobcats may be playing their best football at the right time. Their defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two games.

“Everybody just started playing together and bonding and we’ve been giving up three points or less every game,” said Jones College sophomore linebacker Raymond Collins. “You know your teammate’s got your back and you have his back. Just knowing you can trust the man next to you.”

The Wildcats are still winless six weeks into the season. The effort is there, but the execution sometimes lacking.

“As adverse as this year’s been and it hasn’t been a lot of fun,” said PRCC head coach Seth Smith. “No coach gets into coaching to be in this situation, no player comes here to be in this situation. But every coach and every player’s fighting to get it turned around and still working every day to do that.”

Jones College (4-1) knows records are irrelevant when Pearl River’s on the opposite sideline.

It’s always – well – a “Catfight.”

“I told the kids starting Sunday, we know what we’re heading into,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “The last two games have been decided by six points each. They’re a good football team. They’re well-coached, they’re going to play hard. We have a very thorough understanding of where we’re headed, it’s tough to go on the road.”

“They look like they look every year,” Smith said. “Coach Buckley is one of the best in the business, really one of the best in the country, and their teams play that way. They’ve got really good players, and their coaches put their players in position to make plays. They’re ranked in the country for a reason.”

