Missing man from Marion County found safe, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing from Marion County Thursday morning has been found, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Sedgie Lewis has been found safe.

Lewis was reportedly last seen walking on State Route 35 South. He is from the Cheraw area.

