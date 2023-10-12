Missing man from Marion County found safe, sheriff’s office says
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing from Marion County Thursday morning has been found, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Sedgie Lewis has been found safe.
Lewis was reportedly last seen walking on State Route 35 South. He is from the Cheraw area.
