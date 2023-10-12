Missing man last seen on MS-35 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Marion County man.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said 53-year-old Sedgie Lewis was last seen walking on State Highway 35 South. He is from the Cheraw area.

If you have any information about Lewis’ whereabouts, you should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-736-5051.

