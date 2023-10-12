Win Stuff
Missing man last seen on MS-35 in Marion County

Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.
Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Marion County man.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said 53-year-old Sedgie Lewis was last seen walking on State Highway 35 South. He is from the Cheraw area.

If you have any information about Lewis’ whereabouts, you should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-736-5051.

