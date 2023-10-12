Win Stuff
Meet 6th grader Afton Peoples, who just published 1st book

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Afton Peoples may have just published her first book called “Absolute Alley,” but her passion for writing isn’t new.

Peoples said she had an inkling about the ink when she was only 6 years old

“I really love to be able to create new characters and just let them do anything that they want to do and just create a whole new storyline for everyone to enjoy” Peoples said.

Though she does write stories, Peoples also writes songs and poems.

Her parents said that their daughter’s creativity seems to blossom every day.

“At our home, we give our kids plenty of ample time to be creative, said Derek Peoples, Afton’s father. “We try to limit screen time. We try to limit iPad time. We give her time to create.

“Out of this has just grown this beautiful person (who) came out of thin air and we’re real proud of her.”

Derek Peoples said “Absolute Alley” was all Afton, and that the limitation of screen time did help her creativity flow.

“She just has something creative that she has to share with the world,” Derek Peoples said. “She can create things out of thin air. She’s amazing like that,”

Afton’s principal says that she is a star student, and that it’s no surprise that she published a book at such a young age.

“As a school citizen, she is one of those people that if we have guests or we have other students coming to shadow, she’s one of those people that we want to pair with because she demonstrates what we want as far as the characteristics of Woodland Prep,” said Woodland Prep principal Darin Tubb. “Wolfpack kids.”

As for what the future holds, Afton Peoples said she already had some plans in mind.

“I want to make a series from that book and I want it to just be ‘Absolute Alley,’” Afton Peoples said. “It’s going to be amazing, I feel.”

To purchase a copy of “Absolute Alley” visit here.

