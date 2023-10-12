Win Stuff
Inmate-produced ‘Marion Voice’ shares news with fellow inmates at Marion Correctional Facility

Marion County inmates produce TV newscast.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Some inmates at the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility have started a video magazine to bring the latest news and information to fellow inmates.

The “Marion Voice” is a new monthly newscast, that provides information about programs, classes and other news to the hundreds of inmates at the facility.

Two inmates, Kristopher Harvey and Byron Fairley, are the show’s anchors, while fellow inmate Paul Unger produces and edits the shows.

The program airs on video monitors throughout the facility and is also posted on the facility’s Facebook page.

“With me, information is key, so the next man might also want to get some certain information, so with this platform, you won’t miss anything,” Byron Fairley said.

“Inmates aren’t just people who’ve done wrong and have no value, we have value and we have abilities and to be able to do that and have those talents and to help us prepare for when we go back home and to keep those talents fresh, is amazing,” Paul Unger said.

You can view the program by going online to https://www.facebook.com/MCJCOLUMBIAMS/.

