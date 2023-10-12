Fire prevention week focusing on cooking safety

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday marked the middle of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme is cooking safety.

The Petal Fire Department was reminding people that cooking was the leading cause of house fires in the United States.

So, if using an oven or stove, check on the dish regularly and do not cook if sleepy or leaving the home for any period of time.

Those type fires start primarily from leaving dinner unattended while cooking.

“Cooking accidents, stove fires, kitchen fires in general, are the result of most often being unattended,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said. “Not usually is it a hazard with the appliance or any other issue, (but) if you leave it for a little while, its going to overheat and cause a problem.”

Fire officials also are suggesting having an exit plan from the home in the case of a fire.

