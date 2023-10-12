Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Fire prevention week focusing on cooking safety

Wednesday marked the middle of National Fire Week
Wednesday marked the middle of National Fire Week(PRNewswire)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday marked the middle of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme is cooking safety.

The Petal Fire Department was reminding people that cooking was the leading cause of house fires in the United States.

So, if using an oven or stove, check on the dish regularly and do not cook if sleepy or leaving the home for any period of time.

Those type fires start primarily from leaving dinner unattended while cooking.

“Cooking accidents, stove fires, kitchen fires in general, are the result of most often being unattended,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said. “Not usually is it a hazard with the appliance or any other issue, (but) if you leave it for a little while, its going to overheat and cause a problem.”

Fire officials also are suggesting having an exit plan from the home in the case of a fire.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident
Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.
The Petal Police Department responded to a call on Monday in reference to a child who had...
Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating
Gavin Nicholson
Missing man found safe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident

Latest News

Afton Peoples
Meet 6th grader Afton Peoples, who just published 1st book
-
Lottery fever in the Pine Belt
Patrick's Wednesday Wx 10/11
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 10/11
William Carey University athletic director D.J. Pulley is stepping down after seven years at...
WCU appoints English interim athletic director in wake of Pulley’s departure