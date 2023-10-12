Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous

Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous(Holmes County Sheriff Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees at a Dollar General location in West, Mississippi were held at gunpoint while the store was robbed.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday around 9 a.m.

After the crime took place, the suspects involved left in an unknown direction in a light colored Hyundai sedan with no license plate.

According to authorities, they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (662)-834-0099.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.
Missing man from Marion County found safe, sheriff’s office says
Wayne County parents seeking justice for slain son
Waynesboro family calls for justice

Latest News

'Baseburg' campaign a hit for Visit Hattiesburg
Visit Hattiesburg recognized for 'Baseburg' campaign
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect.
Laurel police asking public's help to locate murder suspect
Trent Davis, Jones College
Jones College takes down Pearl River, improves to 5-1
Trent Davis, Jones College
Jones College takes down Pearl River, improves to 5-1
'Baseburg' campaign a hit for Visit Hattiesburg
Visit Hattiesburg promotion, ‘Baseburg,’ a hit with Mississippi Tourism Association