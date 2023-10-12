Cyber security practices can protect you from scams

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Effective cyber security practices can protect consumers from scams.

Knowing how to recognize phishing, and other cyber scams is the first step.

Justin Shows, DE Fastlink business development specialist, said there were a few different things to look for.

“One important thing is to recognize and report phishing,” Shows said. “Phishing is exactly what it sounds like. They are fishing for your information. One good indication would be that the title of the email is misspelled.”

If not sure if something is a scam, don’t engage, Shows said. Call the internet provider or whoever the scammer is pretending to be to make sure that the email is legitimate.

“Use common sense,” Shows said. “If it doesn’t feel right or doesn’t seem legit, don’t click on it or engage. These tips will help keep your family and your information safe.”

One of the easiest ways to avoid hackers and other online scams is to make sure you’re using a strong password.

“In 2023, the most common password is still ‘123456,′ which, unfortunately, is not a strong password,” said Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric Power Association communication manager. “So, we definitely suggest using something 12-(to)-15 characters long to help keep that password a little more secure and a little harder to crack,

“Use a strong password.

Mills said changing a password often is also another way to avoid hackers and stay cyber-safe.

“People also use the same passwords that they used 10-(to)-15 years ago,” Mills said. “So, it’s a very good common practice to keep those passwords refreshed, updated, and change them as often as you possibly can.”

