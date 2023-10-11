WCU appoints English interim athletic director in wake of Pulley’s departure

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University‘s Tracy English is about to be fitted into another pair of athletic shoes.

WCU President Ben Burnett announced Wednesday that Carey’s long-time women’s basketball will take over as the Crusaders’ athletic director on an interim basis.

Burnett said English will serve until a permanent replacement is found for D.J. Pulley, who is leaving his post after seven years at the helm of Carey athletics.

Pulley rose through the ranks, joining the WCU ranks first as an athlete before serving as an assistant coach, coach and sports information director before taking over as athletic director.

”Leading this athletic department for the last seven years has been an honor and privilege,” Pulley said. “Each day, I got to work alongside a group of coaches who are my family and friends.

“Our coaches give their heart and soul to their student-athletes day in and day out. To be a small part of their success, by being able to help my friends reach their goals will be something I will never forget.”

Pulley began his journey at Carey in the fall of 2000 as a member of the WCU golf team.

During his tenure as athletic director, the Crusaders won their first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championships in 50 years when women’s soccer captured the title in 2018.

In 2020, Carey added another team championship to the trophy case when men’s indoor track and field brought home the title.

An individual crown joined the display in 2022 when Lina May won the NAIA Individual National Championship at the women’s cross country championships.

Under Pulley’s guidance, WCU captured seven overall Southern States Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cups, won 38 SSAC championships, had 67 teams advance to NAIA national tournaments and 15 team earn NAIA Fab Four appearances.

The Crusaders finished in the Top 10 in the Learfield Directors Cup in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Pulley was named SSAC Athletic Director of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

In 2022, Pulley was named the Cushman & Wakefield NACAD/NAIA “AD of the Year.”

No date was given for Pulley’s departure.

