Waynesboro students to take pledge against gun violence

Thousands across the country will take the pledge on ‘National Day of Concern about Young People and Gun Violence’
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 3,300 students at Waynesboro-area schools are set on Oct. 18 to take a pledge against gun violence,

Wednesday marks the “Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence.”

Youth across the country take the pledge every year.

Zanetia Henry, Voices of Black Mothers United Mississippi state lead, will help facilitate the pledges and be available for interviews at Wayne County High School.

VBMU is a national group of mothers who have lost children to violence and who are working with community partners to heal and strengthen their communities in honor of their fallen children.

