Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

