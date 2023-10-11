Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WJAR) – A pet chicken on a leash in Rhode Island has been quite a hit lately.

The Taylors have four feathered friends who live in their backyard that all get treated like royalty, according to Katie Taylor.

She says the first thing her two daughters want to do each morning is see their chickens.

Hannah, 9, and her 5-year-old sister Lila said their mom surprised them with the chickens a few weeks ago.

“In the beginning, all the chickens were equally snuggled and then as time went on, Brownie seemed to be the favorite,” Taylor said.

To show admiration to the animals and so they’re not cooped up, a hot pink leash was purchased.

“I was in my office one day and the kids came in and said, ‘Mom, we really want to buy a chicken leash.’ And they went to their piggy bank and they got their money that they’d saved up over the summer.”

Hannah said her chickens’ happiness and health are imperative.

“I want them to like for their legs to get stronger -- so they can actually get some exercise besides our backyard,” Hannah said.

After doing some research and watching several videos, Brownie gets safely strapped in her leash for a walk.

“Brownie is very sweet to us. So, we want to be sweet to her by taking her on a walk, taking her to new places,” Hannah said. “She gets kind of excited when the leash is on because she knows it’s time to go for a walk.”

A few weeks ago the sisters asked their mom if Brownie could send them off to school. So now, side-by-side their pet pounds the pavement with them as they walk to the bus stop.

The first time the other students saw Brownie waiting, they couldn’t get enough.

“All of the boys and girls in the back stand up and they kept looking at the chicken because it was so funny how the chicken just had a leash,” Hannah said.

Now, leading Brownie on a leash has become a part of their regular routine.

