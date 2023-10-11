Restaurant week in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in the Hub City can expect to see a few more cheesy menu items at their favorite eateries as restaurant week is underway.

VisitHATTIESBURG is helping showcase 44 local restaurants to visitors and residents.

“This year it is cheese,” said Program Director Kristen Brock.

Each restaurant is tasked with creating a menu item incorporating cheese, and Brock said owners are having fun with the challenge.

“We’ve got some queso being used in some interesting dishes,” Brock said. “We’ve got some barbeque dishes that include cheese.”

One of the places using both queso and barbeque is Strick’s BBQ & Catering.

“We’re doing a brisket cheesesteak,” said Strick’s owner Carrington Strickland. “We take our smoked brisket and chop it up. It’s super tender. Then we top it with some queso cheese and sauteed peppers and onion.”

So far, owner Strickland said the sandwich has been a hit.

“Some of my first couple of orders, that’s what it was,” Strickland said. “We had a table of about six people, and I think four of them ordered the special—which is good.”

Other restaurants are also receiving positive reviews for their special items.

Royal Spices owner Brittney Payton said it comes down to customers who are willing to give new things a chance.

“Don’t knock it until you try it,” said Payton. “Sometimes it’s good to upgrade your palette to try something different. You never know if you’ll like it until you try it.”

Payton said she sees the importance of Restaurant Week because food can bring a community together.

“Food makes people happy, especially if it’s good,” said Payton. “If I can make at least one person happy a day, I’ve done my job.”

