Repairs to storm-damaged Reynolds Museum in Mount Olive making progress

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive museum that had to close over the summer because of storm damage may be reopening in a few months.

The Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum, located in the historic Fairley Building, had to shut down in June, after a storm took the roof off.

The facility honored the life and work of the late Mount Olive native and country music star Billy Ray Reynolds.

The building had a lot of water damage from the storm, but most of the artifacts were saved.

“(Construction personnel) were working here this morning and scaffolding was up from the work that they are doing with the brick, so they’ll be here until they get the windows finished and then, we’ll begin work on the inside,” said Sandra Boyd, co-owner of the Fairley Building. “It’s wonderful that we’ve come this far and amazing actually, that we’ve been able to do that much.”

Boyd says her goal is to have the museum reopened by the end of the year.

It first opened in November of 2022.

