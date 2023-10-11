Rain on the way for your Wednesday

The rest of this evening will be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Skies will be cloudy overnight as lows bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy. Rain showers will move in late in the morning and linger throughout the afternoon. Rainfall totals between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch. Higher totals are expected closer to the coast. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-20 mph. Highs will be held down into the upper 60s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Thursday and Friday. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

This weekend, another blast of cool Canadian air will move into the area. That will drop our highs back into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies!

The cool weather will linger into early next week with highs in the low 70s for next Monday under sunny skies.

