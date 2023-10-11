Win Stuff
Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident

(ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 via MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all prayer warriors!

The Seminary community is coming together to pray for 8-year-old Bryce Humphrey after he was critically injured in an ATV accident on Tuesday.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell M. Perkins said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Humphrey’s grandparents’ home. He explained that Humphrey had spent the day fishing and riding his ATV in the hayfield with his grandparents.

“The grandfather went inside,” said Perkins. “He came back out just a few moments later and saw the 4-wheeler overturned in the field.”

Humphrey’s grandfather immediately drove into the field to check on his grandson. Perkins said he found the boy unconscious underneath the ATV and immediately transported him to Covington County Hospital.

A neighbor later told the sheriff that he saw Humphrey minutes before the accident, and reportedly, the boy was being very safe and responsible.

At the hospital, doctors couldn’t find Humphrey’s pulse and immediately began resuscitation efforts.

Pastor Chad Cummins from Evergreen Baptist Church said Humphrey was without a pulse for around 30 minutes, and doctors began preparing the family for the worst.

“They were letting the family know (that they couldn’t get a pulse), and a doctor busted out of the room saying they had one,” said Cummins. “He’s had a pulse ever since.”

Once Humphrey was stable enough to be transported, he was airlifted to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Cummins said Humphrey is still unconscious but in stable condition and attempting to breathe independently. His family is calling it a miracle.

“There were a lot of miracles that happened last night,” said Cummins.

While Humphrey is improving, Cummins said he isn’t out of the woods yet.

“The main thing and main prayer is that he was, you know, without oxygen,” said Cummins. “We don’t know how that will affect his organs or his brain.”

According to social media posts by the family, early CT scans and tests show promising results.

“Mom and dad are holding up pretty good right now,” said Cummins. “They’re strong and have a strong faith, very strong Christians.... They are just begging for prayers. They know it’s God in heaven that will heal him.”

Within hours of the accident, prayer requests began spreading on social media. Several community leaders also announced they will host a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Seminary Elementary School, where Humphrey is a 3rd grader.

Sheriff Perkins said that everyone is invited to join them in prayer at the flagpole.

