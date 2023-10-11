North Forrest VFD responds to vehicle fire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday night.
According to a North Forrest VFD Facebook post, the vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest County/Jones County line around 7:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, units found a Chevrolet Caprice fully involved.
Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly got to work extinguishing the flames before they could spread further from the vehicle.
No injuries were reported as a result of this fire. The driver of the vehicle advised firefighters that the fire began under the dash of the vehicle.
