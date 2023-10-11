Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

North Forrest VFD responds to vehicle fire

The vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest/Jones County line on...
The vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest/Jones County line on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.(North Forrest VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday night.

According to a North Forrest VFD Facebook post, the vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest County/Jones County line around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found a Chevrolet Caprice fully involved.

Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly got to work extinguishing the flames before they could spread further from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire. The driver of the vehicle advised firefighters that the fire began under the dash of the vehicle.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.
The Petal Police Department responded to a call on Monday in reference to a child who had...
Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating
Gavin Nicholson
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
(AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks

Latest News

Gavin Nicholson
Missing man found safe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident
To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m....
Jasper, Jackson Co. residents final day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance Wednesday
Reports show that child care is the single highest expense for just about all families as they...
MDHS launches child care & substitute teacher initiative to address shortages