Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered

Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A couple is accused of attacking a man in Prentiss County, Mississippi.

The attack happened Saturday morning at a house on County Road 1211.

The victim claimed Ryan Henderson and Marilyn Howell knocked on the door and then attacked him.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the victim had been stabbed and was taken to the local hospital.

The victim is recovering.

Tolar said he’s not sure if the pair and the victim knew each other before the attack.

Investigators have not been able to identify anything stolen, the sheriff said. However, he said it appeared the pair searched for something.

Deputies arrested them Sunday afternoon in Booneville.

Henderson, 49, and Howell, 33, both of Booneville, face aggravated assault and home invasion charges.

The sheriff said Howell had brass knuckles at the time of her arrest and has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Henderson received a $50,000 bond and Howell received a $75,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Gavin Nicholson
Missing man found safe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Latest News

Sedgie Lewis, 53, was reported missing in Marion County.
Missing man last seen on MS-35 in Marion County
The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome new Malayan tiger, Bung
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new Malayan tiger, Bunga
This year, Grace's Home of Heroes will add breast cancer awareness materials and resources to...
Grace's Home of Heroes raises breast cancer awareness at health & benefits fair
Seminary community sends up prayers for 8-year-old injured in ATV crash
Seminary community sends up prayers for 8-year-old injured in ATV crash
Jones College will travel to Poplarville Thursday evening for the annual "Catfight" with...
Pearl River, Jones College in for a “Catfight” Thursday night