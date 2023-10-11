Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Missing man found safe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

Gavin Nicholson
Gavin Nicholson(Photo submitted by Tereza Beasley)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a missing man in the Marion County area has ended as they have been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Gavin Nicholson has been found safe.

Nicholson was reported missing Tuesday by the sheriff’s office and the county emergency management agency, and since the report, MCSO and other area agencies have been searching in and around the county to locate him.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.
The Petal Police Department responded to a call on Monday in reference to a child who had...
Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating
Gavin Nicholson
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
(AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks

Latest News

Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident
To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m....
Jasper, Jackson Co. residents final day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance Wednesday
Reports show that child care is the single highest expense for just about all families as they...
MDHS launches child care & substitute teacher initiative to address shortages
Lathan Bowens, Lumberton
Player of the Week: Lumberton QB Lathan Bowens