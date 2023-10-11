Missing man found safe, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a missing man in the Marion County area has ended as they have been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Gavin Nicholson has been found safe.

Nicholson was reported missing Tuesday by the sheriff’s office and the county emergency management agency, and since the report, MCSO and other area agencies have been searching in and around the county to locate him.

