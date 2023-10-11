MDHS launches child care & substitute teacher initiative to address shortages

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new initiative launched Wednesday to help address the child care and substitute teacher shortages in rural Mississippi communities.

The initiative is part of a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and Wonderschool, a child care management platform. MDHS said the program aims to recruit educators and help them launch new home-based child care programs in areas with insufficient providers. They will also provide existing providers with tools and data to build sustainable programs.

Wonderschool provides services for business operations, family communication, licensing compliance and marketing. It also offers expert coaching to help new providers build their programs.

“Every family deserves access to reliable, quality care options that best fit the needs of their child and family,” said Chris Bennett, the founder and CEO of Wonderschool. “Home-based child care providers are uniquely suited to serve the needs of their local communities.”

Another program highlight is the creation of one of the first statewide substitute teaching pools in the country.

“Child care is critical to supporting parents in the workforce,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “Mississippi is committed to ensuring families across our state have access to consistent, quality child care. Our collaboration with Wonderschool is one of the proactive steps we’re taking to expand access to high-quality and affordable care to families while filling the gaps in teacher shortages through the innovative substitute teacher pool.”

To sustainability support the new child care supply and ensure existing providers can stay afloat, MDHS said the partnership would also provide funding to establish a statewide substitute pool that allows qualified, pre-screened educators to work at Child Care Payment Programs. They believe this will fortify flexible and reliable child care provisions.

The Wonderschool platform will be available statewide. However, MDHS said there will be an emphasis on interested providers in 15 priority counties with documented child care deserts or high-need communities. These counties include:

Benton County

Claiborne County

Clay County

Coahoma County

Forrest County

Hinds County

Humphreys County

Issaquena County

Jefferson County

Lee County

Madison County

Noxubee County

Warren County

Washington County

Wilkinson County

The initiative will also support 50 existing providers by offering them business support to strengthen their programs.

To learn more about the initiative, visit https://www.wonderschool.com/corp/mississippi.

