Lottery fever in the Pine Belt

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lottery fever is sweeping the Pine Belt.

After no winner was drawn Monday night, the Powerball soared to the second-highest prize in the lottery game’s history, $1.73 billion.

Brock Dees said he said it’s pretty crazy that the Powerball has gone up to that large of an amount.

Mak’s Gas Station in Eastabuchie kept busy during the lunch rush with Powerball ticket purchases.

Eastabuchie resident Teresa Haynes said she doesn’t usually play the lottery but took a chance, purchasing a ticket Wednesday.

Haynes said if she won, she would buy a ticket out of Mississippi.

When asked where she was going, she answered, “an undisclosed location.”

While Haynes would get away, Dees said he had other plans for the winnings.

“I’d probably immediately turn around and give it to my friends and family, have a good chunk of it invested, and use the rest of the money to help pay for my student loans and stuff,” said Dees.

The estimated lump sum cash payment is $756.6 million.

