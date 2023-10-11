Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jasper, Jackson Co. residents final day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance Wednesday

To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m....
To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.(FEMA)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday is the last day for Jasper and Jackson County residents who were affected by the June 14–20 severe storms and tornadoes to apply for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says homeowners and renters who apply may be eligible for Housing Assistance, which can include rental assistance, and Other Needs Assistance, which can include personal property assistance.

Applicants may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. People are not obligated to accept a loan if approved. If the SBA cannot approve an application, in some cases the SBA will refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for additional assistance.

Homeowners and renters with insurance can still apply. FEMA assistance cannot duplicate insurance benefits, but if a policy does not cover all damage costs, applicants may be able to get federal assistance.

To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Applicants may also apply online by going to DisasterAssistance.gov.

For disaster loans, go online to SBA’s secure website or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. For individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.
The Petal Police Department responded to a call on Monday in reference to a child who had...
Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating
Gavin Nicholson
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
(AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks

Latest News

Reports show that child care is the single highest expense for just about all families as they...
MDHS launches child care & substitute teacher initiative to address shortages
Lathan Bowens, Lumberton
Player of the Week: Lumberton QB Lathan Bowens
Lathan Bowens, Lumberton
Player of the Week: Lumberton QB Lathan Bowens
Dozens gather to remember Canton teen shot and killed