James Street crash injures 2, knocks out power in area

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg police Department is asking drivers to avoid James Street near Dixie Pine Road while emergency crews work the scene of a one-vehicle accident.

At this time, the southbound lane of James Street is closed, as crews remove debris and restore power that was knocked out by the accident.

HPD said both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Per HPD: lease use caution in the area.

